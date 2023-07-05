Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazydays in a report released on Monday, July 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lazydays’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAZY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lazydays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. CJS Securities started coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LAZY opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 731,627 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $8,194,222.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,190,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,328,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,755,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,485,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

