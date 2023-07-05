Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.30 and its 200-day moving average is $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,288 shares of company stock worth $12,308,803. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

