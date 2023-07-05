LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.26

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.26 and traded as high as $67.23. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 52,913 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 34,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,219,702.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,238 shares in the company, valued at $712,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,413,613 shares in the company, valued at $153,216,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 34,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,219,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,663 shares of company stock worth $9,642,430 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

