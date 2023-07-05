Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $266.48

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $266.48 and traded as high as $327.98. Lennox International shares last traded at $327.05, with a volume of 98,277 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Lennox International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.48.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $607,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120 in the last 90 days. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

