Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $266.48

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIFree Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $266.48 and traded as high as $327.98. Lennox International shares last traded at $327.05, with a volume of 98,277 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Lennox International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.48.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $607,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120 in the last 90 days. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

