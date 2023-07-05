Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,344 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

