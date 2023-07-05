Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Liberty Energy Price Performance
LBRT stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $18.35.
Liberty Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Energy Company Profile
Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.
