Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Lightscape Technologies Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.
About Lightscape Technologies
Lightscape Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company.
