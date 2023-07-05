LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQTFree Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE LIQT opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

