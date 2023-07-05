Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Agree Realty by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agree Realty Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.13%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.