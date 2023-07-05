Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $233.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $188.99 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

