Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,760,000 after acquiring an additional 151,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127,643 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline Price Performance

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.