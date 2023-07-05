M. Kraus & Co Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

