Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.