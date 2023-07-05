Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) Head-To-Head Review

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Free Report) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advanced Health Intelligence and Magic Software Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.24%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Magic Software Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Health Intelligence $320,000.00 138.23 -$14.57 million N/A N/A Magic Software Enterprises $566.79 million 1.18 $40.47 million $0.79 17.20

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A Magic Software Enterprises 7.21% 19.31% 10.30%

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats Advanced Health Intelligence on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. It also offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpi cloud native; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; Magic Data Management and Analytics Platform for data management; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

