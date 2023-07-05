Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 million, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.
