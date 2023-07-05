Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Manitex International stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 million, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

Manitex International Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 435,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 95,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

