Martin Brand Sells 23,465 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGFree Report) insider Martin Brand sold 23,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,294 ($105.27), for a total value of £1,946,187.10 ($2,470,094.05).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 26th, Martin Brand bought 4,322 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,417 ($106.83) per share, for a total transaction of £363,782.74 ($461,711.82).
  • On Friday, June 23rd, Martin Brand sold 12,071 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,402 ($106.64), for a total transaction of £1,014,205.42 ($1,287,226.07).
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Martin Brand bought 9,359 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,592 ($109.05) per share, for a total transaction of £804,125.28 ($1,020,593.07).
  • On Monday, June 19th, Martin Brand purchased 14,103 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,686 ($110.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,224,986.58 ($1,554,748.80).
  • On Friday, June 16th, Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($111.26), for a total transaction of £804,543.48 ($1,021,123.85).
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand acquired 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,654 ($109.84) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,314,959.87).
  • On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($110.46), for a total value of £713,646 ($905,757.08).
  • On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand bought 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,670 ($110.04) per share, with a total value of £1,070,745 ($1,358,985.91).
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($111.12), for a total transaction of £216,248.50 ($274,461.86).
  • On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand bought 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,554 ($108.57) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($536,321.36).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.1 %

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,240 ($104.58) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,052 ($89.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,818 ($111.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,444.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,850.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,843.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($121.21) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($116.77) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($130.73) to GBX 9,900 ($125.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,425 ($119.62).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

