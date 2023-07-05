Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.52.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Insider Activity at Marvell Technology
In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of -322.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.