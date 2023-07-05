Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Trading Down 2.8%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Free Report) was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 8,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

