Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $147.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $428.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

