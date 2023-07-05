Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

