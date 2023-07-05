Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.48

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.48 and traded as low as C$11.44. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 4,336 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$359.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.08 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.2929293 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

