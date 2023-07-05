Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $272.10

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.10 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 499.70 ($6.34). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 490.50 ($6.23), with a volume of 1,748,608 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 620 ($7.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.11) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 345 ($4.38).

Melrose Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.10. The company has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,065.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

Insider Activity at Melrose Industries

About Melrose Industries

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,111 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £122,021.80 ($154,869.65). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,689 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 471 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($39,986.28). 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

