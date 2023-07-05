Michael Hughes Sells 426,799 Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) Stock

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Free Report) insider Michael Hughes sold 426,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.21), for a total value of £742,630.26 ($942,543.80).

LoopUp Group Price Performance

LON LOOP opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The company has a market cap of £3.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.02.

Get LoopUp Group alerts:

LoopUp Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.