Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading Down 2.9%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 16,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 123,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Missfresh Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Get Missfresh alerts:

Institutional Trading of Missfresh

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Missfresh by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 242,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182,554 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Missfresh by 978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares during the period.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited engages in the integrated online and offline on-demand DMW retail business in China. The company operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.