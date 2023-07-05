Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 2,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.15.

About Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

