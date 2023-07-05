MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,954,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $169.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. MSA Safety has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $176.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -997.82 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,105.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSA. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.