MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 645.7% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,718,000 after acquiring an additional 279,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $472.82 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

