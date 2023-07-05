Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Stock Price Up 2%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 1,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 28,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

