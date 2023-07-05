National Bank of Canada FI Has $290,000 Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $304.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.85 and its 200 day moving average is $238.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $310.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.