National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.97

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.97 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 108.30 ($1.37). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 108.30 ($1.37), with a volume of 1,512,362 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut National Express Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £665.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

