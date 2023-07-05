NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Buys £9,700 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Free Report) insider Mike Maddison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £9,700 ($12,311.21).

NCC opened at GBX 98.20 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.56. The firm has a market cap of £306.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,227.50 and a beta of 0.68. NCC Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75.80 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.90.

NCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Liberum Capital began coverage on NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on the stock.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

