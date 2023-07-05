Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Trading Up 0.6%

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVCN – Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.15 and last traded at C$40.15. Approximately 399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.92.

Neovasc Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The company has a market cap of C$110.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.98.

Neovasc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.