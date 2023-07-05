NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading 0.9% Higher

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.00. 21,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 119,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $10,900,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $21,800,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

