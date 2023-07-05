NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading 0.9% Higher

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.00. 21,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 119,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.
Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NewAmsterdam Pharma
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.