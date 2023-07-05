News (NASDAQ:NWS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.41

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.41 and traded as high as $19.82. News shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 264,086 shares changing hands.

News Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

News Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in News by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in News by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.