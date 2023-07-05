News (NASDAQ:NWS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.41

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.41 and traded as high as $19.82. News shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 264,086 shares changing hands.
News Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.34.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On News
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than News
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.