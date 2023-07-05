NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.33.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at $12,667,981.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter worth about $544,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

