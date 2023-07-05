NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Price Up 4.2%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 192,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 397,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $222.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a negative net margin of 485.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

