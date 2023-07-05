NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Trading Up 26.2%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Free Report) shares were up 26.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 6,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Up 26.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

