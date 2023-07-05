Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 20,807 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

