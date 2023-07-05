Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 8,130 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.