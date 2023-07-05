Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 521,009 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 521,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

In related news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 134,961 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,582.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,642.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,707. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 41.21% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.