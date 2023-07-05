Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 643.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,352 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TME. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031,561 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

