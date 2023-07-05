Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 220,473 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 243.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,473 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Stock Performance

CHGG opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

