Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 1,010,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $237,795.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 381,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

RCUS stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.