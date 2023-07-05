Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $118.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -182.40, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

