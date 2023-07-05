Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.86.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $292.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.97. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

