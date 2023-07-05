Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Banner were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,134,000 after buying an additional 76,890 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ BANR opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. Banner had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,248 shares of company stock valued at $102,902 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

