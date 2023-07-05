Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after buying an additional 110,587 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,834,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eventbrite by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 146,367 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EB opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $965.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

