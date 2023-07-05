Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.55 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.59. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.