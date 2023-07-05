Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

