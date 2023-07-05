Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Exelixis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

